Heavy rains wreak havoc in Nellore, Rayalaseema districts of Andhra

TIRUPATI/KURNOOL: Under the influence of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains have disrupted Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool, Kadapa, Nandyal and parts of Prakasam since Tuesday night.

Nellore and Tirupati districts have recorded an average rainfall of 8-9 cm, leading to widespread flooding in several areas. Key roads in Nellore were submerged, crippling traffic. Similarly, Tirupati saw flooding in multiple areas, including Tirupati Airport, where a flight was diverted to Chennai.

In Nellore, 900 people have been relocated to 14 rehabilitation centres, while 1,183 people from 52 habitations in Tirupati are being housed in 208 relief centres. Sullurupeta in Tirupati district recorded the highest rainfall at 22 cm.

Reservoirs under close watch amid rising inflows

Heavy inflows into reservoirs are being monitored closely. In Nellore, the Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs are receiving large volumes of water due to continuous rainfall. Kandeluru reservoir, with a capacity of 68 TMC, currently holds 33.15 TMC, with inflows of 5,600 cusecs. The Kalangi and Araniyar reservoirs also reported rising water levels.

In Kurnool and Nandyal, Srisailam reservoir officials have released 34,216 cusecs of water after heavy inflows, marking the sixth time the dam gates have been lifted this season.

The water level in the Srisailam dam is now at 884.40 feet, against its full capacity of 885 feet. With continued inflows from the Jurala and Tungabhadra projects, the situation is being closely monitored to manage downstream outflows and prevent flooding.

Similarly, Mylavaram Reservoir is seeing increased outflows into the Penna River, reaching 8,000 cusecs, up from 5,000. Villages along the Penna River basin, especially those in Jammalamadugu and Proddatur, have been advised to avoid crossing the river.

Landslides, floods and power outages

In Nellore, power outages, uprooted trees, and waterlogged streets have disrupted daily life. Police forces have been deployed along the Penna River to monitor vulnerable areas, and sandbags and repair teams are on standby to address any breaches in water bodies.