Heavy rains wreak havoc in Nellore, Rayalaseema districts of Andhra

TIRUPATI/KURNOOL: Under the influence of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rains have disrupted Nellore, Tirupati, Kurnool, Kadapa, Nandyal and parts of Prakasam since Tuesday night.
Nellore and Tirupati districts have recorded an average rainfall of 8-9 cm, leading to widespread flooding in several areas. Key roads in Nellore were submerged, crippling traffic. Similarly, Tirupati saw flooding in multiple areas, including Tirupati Airport, where a flight was diverted to Chennai.
In Nellore, 900 people have been relocated to 14 rehabilitation centres, while 1,183 people from 52 habitations in Tirupati are being housed in 208 relief centres. Sullurupeta in Tirupati district recorded the highest rainfall at 22 cm.
Reservoirs under close watch amid rising inflows
Heavy inflows into reservoirs are being monitored closely. In Nellore, the Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs are receiving large volumes of water due to continuous rainfall. Kandeluru reservoir, with a capacity of 68 TMC, currently holds 33.15 TMC, with inflows of 5,600 cusecs. The Kalangi and Araniyar reservoirs also reported rising water levels.
In Kurnool and Nandyal, Srisailam reservoir officials have released 34,216 cusecs of water after heavy inflows, marking the sixth time the dam gates have been lifted this season.
The water level in the Srisailam dam is now at 884.40 feet, against its full capacity of 885 feet. With continued inflows from the Jurala and Tungabhadra projects, the situation is being closely monitored to manage downstream outflows and prevent flooding.
Similarly, Mylavaram Reservoir is seeing increased outflows into the Penna River, reaching 8,000 cusecs, up from 5,000. Villages along the Penna River basin, especially those in Jammalamadugu and Proddatur, have been advised to avoid crossing the river.
Landslides, floods and power outages
In Nellore, power outages, uprooted trees, and waterlogged streets have disrupted daily life. Police forces have been deployed along the Penna River to monitor vulnerable areas, and sandbags and repair teams are on standby to address any breaches in water bodies.
Heavy rainfall led to landslides along the Tirumala ghat road, causing temporary traffic disruptions. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) acted swiftly to clear debris and restore traffic. Control rooms have been set up across affected districts to coordinate relief efforts and monitor rain-related incidents.
Kurnool and Nandyal have also experienced significant rainfall, with Nandyal receiving 17.50 mm of average rainfall and Kurnool 5.00 mm.
In Kurnool, the Tahsildars and Special Officers have been stationed at mandal headquarters to oversee relief efforts. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in division centres to assist in emergencies.
In Kadapa, flooding in several areas has caused severe waterlogging. Key locations such as Dr YSR RTC Bus Stand and Seven Roads in Kadapa city resemble lakes due to overflowing drains. Crop damage has also been reported, with 75 hectares of seedbeds and over 2,500 hectares of direct-sown paddy submerged. With Penna, Kundu, and Papagni rivers flowing heavily, streams and canals are overflowing in the Kadapa district, cutting off several areas. In Busireddypalle village, a bridge was washed away, forcing residents to take a 20-km detour. Nemalladinne Bridge in Pedda Mudiyam mandal has also been flooded.
Officials are monitoring the situation through control rooms set up in various revenue division offices. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Annamayya and Kadapa districts, warning of continued heavy rainfall in the coming days.
CM directs officials to remain on high alert
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed district officials to remain on high alert and ensure all precautionary measures are in place. With several districts receiving over 20 cm of rainfall, the risk of flash floods remains high, and the government is closely monitoring the situation. Power distribution companies have set up control rooms, and over 670 personnel have been deployed to handle emergencies.