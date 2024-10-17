Three IAS officers from Andhra Pradesh report in Telangana, new Collectors for districts soon

VIJAYAWADA: Three IAS officers -- Gummella Srijana, Sivasankar Lotheti, and Chevvuru Hari Kiran -- were relieved from Andhra Pradesh and asked to report to Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari following the directive of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to serve in the State allocated to them under the Redistricting Act.

Telangana IAS officers had challenged the DoPT orders in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and the High Court of Hyderabad, but failed to secure relief.

Consequently, AIS (All India Services) officers, including Amrapali Kata, A Vani Prasad, D Ronald Rose, and Vakati Karuna, who were assigned to Andhra Pradesh, have been relieved from Telangana. They have been directed to report to Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad.

The Andhra Pradesh government will soon decide on new District Collectors for the positions left vacant by the transfers.

Until then, Joint Collectors (JCs) have been reportedly asked to serve as in-charge collectors. Once the officers from Telangana report, district allotments are likely to follow.