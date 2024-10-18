Andhra deputy CM Pawan greets AIADMK on 53rd anniversary, hails MGR

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday extended his greetings to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on the occasion of its 53rd anniversary, expressing his admiration and support to the party.

Taking to social media platform X, he posted, “I extend my sincere congratulations to the party leadership, members, and supporters. Founded on October 17, 1972, by the legendary “Puratchi Thalaivar” Thiru MG Ramachandran (MGR) Avl. #AIADMK rapidly became a formidable political force in Tamil Nadu. #MGR, a leader I hold in the highest regard, was deeply committed to the upliftment of the poor, ensuring no one went hungry and that every individual had the right to live with dignity.”

Pawan Kayan said what sets MGR apart is his visionary governance. His belief in balancing welfare with development transformed Tamil Nadu into one of the country’s most prosperous States. “MGR’s leadership wasn’t just about addressing immediate needs, but about laying a strong foundation for sustainable progress. His commitment to both the people’s welfare and the state’s growth remains a lasting legacy, one that continues to inspire me personally,” he said.