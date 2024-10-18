Andhra deputy CM Pawan greets AIADMK on 53rd anniversary, hails MGR

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday extended his greetings to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on the occasion of its 53rd anniversary, expressing his admiration and support to the party.
Taking to social media platform X, he posted, “I extend my sincere congratulations to the party leadership, members, and supporters. Founded on October 17, 1972, by the legendary “Puratchi Thalaivar” Thiru MG Ramachandran (MGR) Avl. #AIADMK rapidly became a formidable political force in Tamil Nadu. #MGR, a leader I hold in the highest regard, was deeply committed to the upliftment of the poor, ensuring no one went hungry and that every individual had the right to live with dignity.”
Pawan Kayan said what sets MGR apart is his visionary governance. His belief in balancing welfare with development transformed Tamil Nadu into one of the country’s most prosperous States. “MGR’s leadership wasn’t just about addressing immediate needs, but about laying a strong foundation for sustainable progress. His commitment to both the people’s welfare and the state’s growth remains a lasting legacy, one that continues to inspire me personally,” he said.
This legacy was further cemented by “Puratchi Thalaivi” Jayalalithaa Avl, who carried forward MGR’s vision with exceptional leadership. Her governance not only advanced MGR’s ideals but also earned her the eternal respect of the people as “Amma”. Her efforts in fostering harmonious relations with neighbouring states and her respect for the Telugu language—reminding us of Bharathiyaar’s great lines, “Sundara Telugu”—is particularly commendable, he hailed.
Under the able leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK continues to uphold the values and vision established by MGR. Despite challenges, the party remains a strong voice for the people of Tamil Nadu, firmly rooted in its core principles, he said.
The JSP chief also extended warm greetings to O Panneerselvam, who, as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, ably led the AIADMK government during and after the demise of Jayalalithaa, sincerely following in her footsteps. “On behalf of myself and the Jana Sena Party, I extend my best wishes to AIADMK on this momentous occasion. I wish that the party will continue its legacy of serving the people of Tamil Nadu, fulfilling MGR’s vision, meeting the aspirations of the people, and steering the state towards greater heights of development and prosperity,” he said.
“My respect for the Tamil language, culture, and the indomitable fighting spirit of Tamils is something I have always cherished. On this occasion, may the spirit of Thiruvalluvar bless the land of Siddhars and saints in abundance,” he added.