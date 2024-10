VISAKHAPATNAM: In yet another incident highlighting the challenges faced by remote tribal communities, Kilo Devi, a 29-year-old resident of Pitrigedda village in Anakapalle district, had to be carried on a doli (makeshift stretcher) for six kilometres after delivering her baby girl at home on Wednesday night.

With no road access and no ambulance available, her husband, Kilo Ramesh, and family carried both mother and baby down the steep hill to the nearest village, Arla, in the early hours of Thursday due to health concerns. From there, they managed to arrange an auto to transfer them to the primary health centre in Butchampeta.

Kilo Devi, pregnant with her third child, could not be taken to a hospital for delivery due to the lack of motorable roads in her village. When she went into labour on Wednesday night, she had to give birth at home. By Thursday morning, both the mother and newborn were transported by foot on a doli to the PHC.

Vexed with the situation, in 2021, families from three nearby villages pooled Rs 3,000 from each household to construct a road. While the road was suitable for motorcycles, ambulances still could not access the village.

We need proper roads, not empty promises, says husband

When they filed complaints with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Paderu, Rs 1 crore was sanctioned under the National Employment Guarantee Scheme in 2022-23 to build a gravel road connecting the village.

Some sections were partially finished in May 2023 using a proclainer, but the project was abruptly halted, leaving the road in a dismal state.

When villagers protested, a temporary fix was made in June-July, where soil and small stones were laid over parts of the road.

However, the monsoon rains washed away the soil, forcing the tribals to rely on dolis in emergencies.

Korra Ramesh, who carried his wife to safety, rued, “We need proper roads, not empty promises. This situation must change, as it is costing lives and risking the health of women and children.”

To raise the issue, tribals have announced plans to stage a protest during the upcoming Zilla Parishad meeting scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on October 24.

The protest will be led by CPM district executive member K Govind Rao, along with Korra Raju and Kameswar Rao, the president and secretary of the PVTG Association respectively.