'Ensure 30-point plan yields desired results': Health Minister Satya Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday took stock of the implementation of a 30-point action plan designed to strengthen the government hospitals in the State.

Launched two months ago, the action plan aims to improve public perception and service delivery in government hospitals. During the three-hour review, the Health Minister discussed the specific actions taken under the plan with the Superintendents of Government General Hospitals.

The GGH Superintendents told him that substantial improvement was noticed in various areas, including cleanliness, signage, outpatient registration, reception services, feedback mechanism, attendance management, and centralised sample collection after the implementation of the action plan. However, Satya Kumar asked them about public perception of these changes.

Commending the dedication of hospital staff, he stressed the need for continuous improvement to foster a positive perception of government healthcare services.