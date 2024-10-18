'Free gas cylinders from Diwali', says Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar

ONGOLE: As part of the ongoing ‘Palle Panduga- Panchayati Varotsavalu’ programme, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar laid the foundation stone and performed rituals for the construction of an 800-meter CC road in Modepalli village, Addanki Mandal, on Thursday. With an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh, the road construction aims to enhance local infrastructure.

During the event, the Minister interacted with the public, addressing their grievances and assuring prompt resolution.

He revealed that the government had sanctioned Rs 70 lakh for the repair of the Timmayapalem-Ilapavuluru road, with work set to begin soon. Additionally, the Chief Minister-led NDA government has allocated Rs 40 crore for various development projects within the Addanki constituency.

The Minister highlighted the upcoming launch of the free gas cylinder distribution scheme, a promise made during the elections. “From Deepavali onwards, we will start distributing three free gas cylinders as promised,” he said.

He criticised the previous YSRC government for failing to deliver on promises, particularly in rural areas.