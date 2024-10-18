‘Lapses found in land resurvey of previous regime', claims Minister Anagani Satya Prasad

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Revenue Anagani Satya Prasad on Thursday said several lapses were found in the land resurvey taken up by the previous dispensation.

The Revenue Minister, along with Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia, and Survey Settlements Director Srikesh Balajai, held a meeting with Manoj Joshi, Secretary, the Department of Land Resources, on the current status of land resurvey in the State.

A PowerPoint presentation was given to Joshi regarding the Resurvey Process, Resurvey Status, Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), and assistance required from the Department of Land Resources.

The progress of the resurvey, communicating the extent and appeal under the Andhra Pradesh Survey and Boundaries Act, and finalisation of Cadastral Boundaries were explained.

As per the process, land ownership is finalised in Grama Sabha by reading out each entry in the revenue records, calling for any claims or objections. All the claims and objections are probed and duly disposed of by the recording authority, and once again the record is placed for final approval of the Grama Sabha.

The land survey was done in 16,816 villages. About 86,000 land disputes were resolved, 8.64 lakh people’s ownership updated, and 22.48 lakh final ownership records issued, they explained.

Joshi who made certain suggestions regarding resurvey, was urged to release funds needed for the resurvey at the earliest.