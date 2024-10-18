Woman’s suicide exposes bonded labour prevalence in Andhra

NELLORE: For Ekolu Ravindra and Chenchu Laxmi, a tribal couple from Dandolu village in Tirupati district, the dream of building a home for their family turned into a nightmare.

In June 2024, with hopes for a better future, they accepted an offer from an acquaintance to work at a brick kiln in Rajampet of Kadapa district, in exchange for Rs 25,000. The couple, along with their two children, relocated, expecting stability and a chance to improve their lives.

Upon arrival, their hopes were quickly dashed. Instead of the promised opportunities, they were forced to live in a tent without basic amenities. Paid a meager Rs 700 a week, they barely had enough to survive. The work was gruelling, and they endured physical and emotional abuse. Realising they were trapped in a system of exploitation, the couple fled the kiln in September 2024 and returned to their village, hoping to escape the unbearable conditions.

However, their financial struggles were far from over. Ravindra desperately attempted to pay off their debt to the kiln owner, accepted another advance of Rs 25,000 and took work at a different kiln in Nellore district.

With their children left in the care of relatives, he hoped this would bring stability. But the owner of the previous kiln, Subbareddy, tracked Ravindra down and forcibly took him back, claiming he still owed money.

Left alone and desperate at the new worksite, Laxmi’s fear grew. On October 12, in deep despair, she borrowed a phone from her employer to contact her husband. But instead of Ravindra, the owner of the Subbareddy kiln answered, threatening her. Overwhelmed by the situation, Laxmi consumed poison and died shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

Following her death, Ravindra was released by the kiln owner and allowed to return to their village to perform her last rites. Grief-stricken and left to care for their two children, Ravindra now faces an uncertain future.