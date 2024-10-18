YSRC chief YS Jagan asks leaders to set up active committees to strengthen party

He pointed out that the education sector was hit as important welfare programmes like ‘Vidya Deevena’ and ‘Vasathi Deevena’ were yet to be fully implemented. He noted that plans for English medium education and the CBSE syllabus updates were stalled, leading to the lack of progress.

He mentioned that in agriculture, inefficient aid initiatives and crop insurance, along with the failure to provide minimum support price to farm produce and delayed financial aid, hit farmers badly.

He observed that health services in general were hindered by governance issues. He also criticised the liquor policy for fostering corruption and mafia-like control over sales, which may lead to increased lawlessness.

Emphasising the need for unity in the party and coordinated efforts, he called upon the party rank and file not to lose hope. “After darkness comes light. I became CM after being jailed for 16 months intentionally. However, with God’s grace and people’s blessings, I got the opportunity to serve people,” he said.

Observing that facing problems is a norm for those in opposition, Jagan said it will only help the leaders to rise and improve. He called upon the cadre to be prepared to face the simultaneous elections.

He emphasised the crucial role of social media in today’s world, urging all party leaders, from constituency incharges to village-level representatives, to actively engage on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. He stressed the importance of accountability throughout the organisation, from district presidents to leaders of affiliated wings.