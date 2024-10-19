Andhra govt allows tractors to transport sand

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued an order allowing sand to be transported by tractors, besides bullock carts, for local needs. Principal Secretary (Mines) Mukesh Kumar Meena issued GO 64, revising the free sand policy guidelines, following the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to ensure uninterrupted construction activities in rural areas.

The Commissioner and Director of Mines and Geology had requested permits for both bullock carts and tractors for the transportation of sand.

Previously, only bullock carts were permitted to transport sand for local use. However, the new orders enable people to use tractors, making it ferry sand for small-scale construction. The government has ordered that construction of houses should not be delayed due to the unavailability of sand.

The revised policy ensures that sand is transported in sufficient quantities to meet local demand. Meena further clarified that sand can be collected free of charge from nearby streams for construction needs in villages with no restrictions on using tractors or carts for transport.