CM Naidu cautions TDP leaders from resorting to vindictive politics

VIJAYAWADA: Cautioning his legislators against repeating the mistakes of YSRC leaders, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu acknowledged the suffering his party members endured over the last five years, but urged them not to engage in vindictive actions against the former ruling party.

During a six-hour meeting with TDP legislators and ministers on Friday, held to commemorate 125 days of the NDA government in the state, the Chief Minister stated, “If you (party leaders) resort to vindictive politics, people will start to think there is no difference between the previous and present regimes. Don’t bring disrepute to the government and tarnish its image.”

Instructing the leaders not to interfere in the liquor trade unless they own businesses, Naidu also directed his party members to avoid involvement in the free sand policy. “We all need to maintain some discipline,” he emphasized.

Pointing out that it takes considerable time and effort for a political party or leader to gain credibility, the TDP chief remarked, “It takes just a little time to lose credibility.”

Lashing out at the previous administration, Naidu stated that the NDA government inherited a debt of ₹10.5 lakh crore due to the financial mismanagement of the YSRC regime, led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Thanks to the support extended by the Centre, the state was able to cope with the situation,” he added. Stating that the TDP has a crucial role in national politics, he asserted that his party has never sought power but has always strived for the well-being of the nation and the state.

‘Learn from Modi’s Persistence and Hard Work’

Naidu lauded Prime Minister Modi, saying his party leaders have much to learn from him, particularly his persistence and hard work. “Modi’s dedication and discipline are the reasons for his success. He ensures that no leader in the party makes mistakes,” he observed, reminding them that Modi has been Prime Minister for three consecutive terms because he always makes decisions with the welfare of the people in mind.

Recalling his experience in jail, the TDP chief mentioned that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan met him at a crucial juncture and announced plans to contest the polls together. He also noted that the BJP came forward to join hands with the TDP.

Highlighting various schemes introduced in the last 125 days, Naidu stated that since the NDA is in power at both the Centre and the state, efforts should be made to fulfill the aspirations of the people, along with maintaining close coordination with alliance partners.

TDP Membership Drive from October 26

Naidu announced that a party membership drive will commence on October 26. The ordinary membership fee will be ₹100, and the fee for lifetime membership, which will be introduced this year, will be ₹1 lakh. Insurance coverage for members has been increased from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Stressing the need for discipline and focus among the party cadre, Naidu warned MLAs who neglect the cadre to mend their ways.