CM to attend Police Commemoration Day celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao announced that the Police Commemoration Day celebrations will be held across the State’s 26 district units from October 21 to 31.

The 10-day event will commence with the parade at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, other ministers, and police officials of various ranks will attend to pay tribute to the police officers and uniformed personnel who lost their lives while serving the nation. Addressing the media at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri, the DGP highlighted the sacrifices made by police officers while performing their duties, emphasising the importance of honouring these fallen heroes.

He expressed particular concern for the families of two police personnel who lost their lives this year in the line of duty. Constable Ganesh was killed by red sanders smugglers when they ran him over with their vehicle as he attempted to stop them, and another constable died while performing duties during the Ganesh festival. “The State police will never forget the sacrifice of these martyrs,” he said.

The commemoration will feature various activities aimed at engaging the public and honouring the service of the police force. These activities include open houses, house visits by district heads, police station tours, essay writing competitions, seminars in schools and colleges, and medical camps for police personnel. These events are designed to raise awareness about the police force’s role in maintaining public safety and to foster a deeper connection between the community and law enforcement.