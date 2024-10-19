Couple found dead on railway tracks

GUNTUR: A man and woman were found dead on the railway tracks near Pedakakani in Guntur district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as D Mahesh (22), a native of Pedakakani, and N Shailaja (21), from Rudravaram village in Nandigam mandal. Police suspect that ‘love failure’ led to the incident. Sources indicate that Mahesh, a diploma student, was working at a mobile store in Hyderabad, where he met Shailaja.

The couple recently expressed their intentions to marry to their families. While Mahesh’s family agreed to the wedding, Shailaja’s parents refused. Upset by this rejection, the couple allegedly left their homes, prompting both families to search for them over the past few days.

According to police, they may have resorted to suicide by jumping in front of a running train. A case was registered.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000