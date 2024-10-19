Fulfil free bus for women poll vow: Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA: In a unique attempt, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy took a bus ride from Vijayawada to Tenali and launched a postcard campaign, demanding the TDP-led NDA government to fulfil its electoral promise of providing free bus travel for women.

Accompanied by fellow women leaders, Sharmila boarded the APSRTC bus and purchased tickets, highlighting the unrealised promise. During the journey, they displayed postcards addressed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, demanding immediate action to honour this commitment.

Sharmila reiterated that the campaign aims to send thousands of postcards from every Assembly constituency over the next three days. She pointed out that Revanth Reddy fulfilled the promise soon after taking office in Telangana.