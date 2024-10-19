GMC officials conduct drive to remove encroachments

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner P Srinivasulu announced a comprehensive action plan to remove encroachments on drains and ensure its effective implementation.

Following his instructions, GMC officials removed encroachments in Railpet and GGH on Friday. Srinivasulu emphasised that properly designated street vending zones would ease traffic congestion caused by vendors setting up businesses on road margins and footpaths.

Special committees will be formed to identify locations for red, amber, and green vending zones. The town planning department and ward secretariats are tasked with inspecting and identifying encroachments, with a ward-wise action plan to be implemented soon.