Heavy rains likely in parts of Rayalaseema today

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated parts of Rayalaseema region early Saturday, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely to occur in other parts of Andhra Pradesh on the same day.

Light to moderate rainfall is forecasted in several regions across the State.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a fresh upper-air cyclonic circulation will develop over the North Andaman Sea around October 20.

This cyclonic circulation will likely form a low-pressure area over the Central Bay of Bengal by October 22, which is expected to intensify and move northwestwards.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Friday, Kadapa and Tirupati districts recorded heavy rainfall.

Pakala in Tirupati district and Kamalapuram in Kadapa district saw the highest rainfall of 7 cm. Kadiri in Sri Satya Sai district and Settur in Anantapur district received 6 cm of rain. Several other areas in the State also experienced light to moderate rainfall.