Kolleru and Polavaram key for Eluru development: MP

Polavaram and Kolleru are the two eyes of development for Eluru district, said Eluru Member of Parliament (MP) Putta Mahesh Kumar. A novice politician who won his debut election with a 1.8-lakh majority, he has embarked on an extensive tour of villages across the Eluru district, many of which had not been visited by an MP since independence. In his interview with KV Sailendra, Putta Mahesh Kumar outlined his growth vision for Eluru, Jangareddygudem, Denduluru, and other major towns in the district. Excerpts:
What is your assessment of the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the State?
Our government is only 120 days old, and we have already begun streamlining the system. Jagan’s government vandalised the State, and YSRC destroyed all branches of the government. Our Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is a capable administrator, and he has already started delivering good governance to the people of the State. Jungle clearance in Amaravati is complete, and steps are being taken towards the completion of the capital within the set timeframe. A new and vibrant Andhra Pradesh will emerge once Amaravati and Polavaram are completed under the leadership of our Chief Minister.
How do you respond to the criticism that the State government failed to implement the Super Six guarantees?
Soon after taking charge, our Chief Minister enhanced the social security pension to Rs 4,000. The distribution of three free gas cylinders will commence from Deepavali. Despite financial constraints, we are bringing the State’s economy back on track to fulfil these promises. However, jealous YSRC leaders are busy mudslinging our government.
What are the problems you have identified in Eluru constituency, and what is your growth vision for the district?
An exciting project is in the pipeline. Discussions are underway with a Europe-based company to set up a Hydrogen Plant in Eluru at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. Once completed, the project will employ at least five thousand youths.
It is my dream, and I will make it a reality soon. Additionally, there are plans to set up a defence sector project worth Rs 2,000 crore in Chintalapudi. The district Collector has already conducted a Grama Sabha and submitted a report. I visited the Kolleru area along with the Kaikaluru MLA. I am holding discussions with top officials and experts to convert the area into a tourism hub. I also spoke to Union Ministers and ensured that oil palm and tobacco farmers receive support prices.
Polavaram comes under your constituency. What is your take on the project?
The efforts of our Chief Minister have yielded good results, as the Centre sanctioned Rs 12,500 crore for the project and released `2,800 crore as the first instalment. The work will resume in November, and the project will be completed within the set timeframe. I visited the villages affected by the project and my top priority is to fast-track the implementation of the rehabilitation and resettlement policy.
How is your rapport with the MLAs and people of your constituency?
Our party supremo Chandrababu Naidu gave us one mantra: ‘Live among the masses and listen to their hearts.’ I follow this mantra very strictly, and you can see the ground reality. I am a family member to all the voters in my constituency. My efforts have also resulted in an additional stoppage for Vande Bharat Express at Eluru. I interact with the leaders and cadres of all NDA partners. I am not just an MP; I consider myself a servant of the people. Anyone can walk into my office in 6th Lane, Shanti Nagar in Eluru, round the clock. Fortunately, our district has a brilliant Collector and SP, and I maintain a good rapport with the district administration.