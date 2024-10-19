Kolleru and Polavaram key for Eluru development: MP

Polavaram and Kolleru are the two eyes of development for Eluru district, said Eluru Member of Parliament (MP) Putta Mahesh Kumar. A novice politician who won his debut election with a 1.8-lakh majority, he has embarked on an extensive tour of villages across the Eluru district, many of which had not been visited by an MP since independence. In his interview with KV Sailendra, Putta Mahesh Kumar outlined his growth vision for Eluru, Jangareddygudem, Denduluru, and other major towns in the district. Excerpts:

What is your assessment of the NDA government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the State?

Our government is only 120 days old, and we have already begun streamlining the system. Jagan’s government vandalised the State, and YSRC destroyed all branches of the government. Our Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is a capable administrator, and he has already started delivering good governance to the people of the State. Jungle clearance in Amaravati is complete, and steps are being taken towards the completion of the capital within the set timeframe. A new and vibrant Andhra Pradesh will emerge once Amaravati and Polavaram are completed under the leadership of our Chief Minister.

How do you respond to the criticism that the State government failed to implement the Super Six guarantees?

Soon after taking charge, our Chief Minister enhanced the social security pension to Rs 4,000. The distribution of three free gas cylinders will commence from Deepavali. Despite financial constraints, we are bringing the State’s economy back on track to fulfil these promises. However, jealous YSRC leaders are busy mudslinging our government.

What are the problems you have identified in Eluru constituency, and what is your growth vision for the district?

An exciting project is in the pipeline. Discussions are underway with a Europe-based company to set up a Hydrogen Plant in Eluru at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore. Once completed, the project will employ at least five thousand youths.