Make proper arrangements for drone summit: CS

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed officials to ensure thorough preparations for the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, scheduled for October 22 and 23. During a video conference with district Collectors, SPs, and other officials from the NTR, Krishna, and Guntur districts, along with Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP), Prasad emphasised the importance of making the event a success.

Infrastructure Secretary S Suresh Kumar reported that 10 nodal officers have been appointed to oversee the arrangements, with district Collectors already working on preparations.

The summit, jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation, Union Civil Aviation Department, Drone Federation of India, and Confederation of Indian Industry, is in line with the CM’s vision. It marks the first large-scale drone summit in the State, and officials are urged to finalise all arrangements promptly.

Union Civil Aviation Minister, the Chief Minister, ministers, and Central and State government officials will attend the summit.