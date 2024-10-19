Probe into liquor scam in YSRC regime underway: Lokesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced that an investigation into the alleged liquor scam under the previous YSRC government is underway, and action will be taken once the report is released. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the minister said, “Investigation into the liquor scam during the YSRC regime is underway, and once the report is received, we will take appropriate action against those responsible.”

Addressing the concerns over overpricing in newly opened private liquor shops in the State, Lokesh stated that strict measures would be implemented to ensure liquor is sold at the maximum retail price (MRP). “It has been two days since the shops opened, and armed vigilance will be set up to enforce the MRP,” he assured.

When asked about the implementation of the TDP-led NDA government’s Super Six guarantees, Lokesh said that they are following a clear calendar for the rollout of these programmes.

“We have already enhanced the social security pension, launched Anna Canteens, and issued notification for the Mega DSC to address unemployment. We are committed to strengthening the education system and setting up new corporations to support various social groups,” he asserted.

The HRD minister also outlined the steps being taken to attract investments into the State, highlighting the establishment of the Economic Development Board (EDB) with a young IAS officer as its head. He added that regional boards, including one in Visakhapatnam, will simplify the process of granting permissions for industries, which will, in turn, create jobs for the unemployed.

“We are hopeful that TCS will begin operations in Visakhapatnam within the next 100 days. Discussions are underway with other companies as well, and once these plans come to fruition, we will provide more details,” Lokesh revealed.

On the issue of the controversial Rs 500 crore Rushikonda palace built during YSRC’s tenure, Lokesh came down heavily on the expenditure, pointing out that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had fined `200 crore for violations.