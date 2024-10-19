Rs 100 crore released for management of schools

VIJAYAWADA: The State government released over Rs 100 crore for the management of government schools, providing much-needed relief to principals who had been bearing operational expenses. Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the previous government withheld composite grants and funds for mandal resource centres, leaving the principals with the burden of running schools on their shoulders.

Recognising the financial difficulties faced by schools across the State, HRD Minister N Lokesh spearheaded efforts to release the funds. For the 2024-25 academic year, the State government has released a grant of Rs 8.63 crore to 855 PM SHRI schools in the State, allocated Rs 35.16 crore for diet maintenance in KGBVs, and Rs 8.82 crore for mandal resource centres.

In addition, Rs 51.90 crore has been released as composite funds for PH SHRI schools, KGBVs, and the remaining 40,728 primary, secondary, and senior secondary schools in the State. Half of these funds will be disbursed to schools within two to three days. The funds are intended for school maintenance, hygiene programmes, electricity bills, and the purchase of stationery.