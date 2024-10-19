Toll in Vizianagaram diarrhoea outbreak climbs to seven

VISAKHAPATNAM: Fear has gripped the residents of Kella, Gudem, Punapureddy Peta, and Goshada villages in Gurla mandal, as at least 160 cases of diarrhoea have been reported in the past five days. In response, a medical camp has been set up at the local Zilla Parishad high school to treat affected individuals.

On Friday, six new cases of diarrhoea were reported. While villagers have claimed that seven people died in the outbreak, district officials have confirmed only one death due to diarrhoea. Of the 160 affected individuals, 55 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals, including 24 at the medical camp in Gurla, 14 at Vizianagaram Government General Hospital (GGH), 11 at Gosha, and six at Cheepurupalli Community Health Centre (CHC).

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr. Bhaskara Rao emphasized that around 100 people have recovered. He explained that, according to preliminary reports, Vibrio cholerae (V. cholerae) is the primary cause of the diarrhoea outbreak in Gurla. District Collector B.R. Ambedkar held a review meeting on Friday to assess the situation and confirmed only one death attributed to diarrhoea.

Elaborating on the circumstances, he stated, “Initial reports indicated that water contamination in the infiltration well at River Champavathi was the main cause of the diarrhoea outbreak. We have stopped the supply of water and conducted superchlorination in the infiltration well. We are providing drinking water through tanks in the affected villages."

Samples from bore wells have also been collected and sent to laboratories for testing. Urging the public not to panic, the Collector reiterated that only one person died due to diarrhoea, while the other six deaths were attributed to chronic diseases and age-related issues. He assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to address the situation.