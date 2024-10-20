Andhra Pradesh govt initiates steps to revoke GO 117 from next academic year

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is contemplating to revoke the controversial GO 117, most likely from the next academic year which would be a major relief to students and teachers as the decision stems out of thorough discussions with all stakeholders.
The GO, brought in by the previous YSRC regime, drew widespread criticism for introducing major changes in school education in the State, including class mergers (merging of classes 3, 4 and 5 into high schools from primary schools), adjustments in teacher allocations, 42 teaching periods per week, and a ratio of one teacher per 20 students at the primary level.
The State government plans to withdraw the GO after exploring alternatives through discussions with teachers’ unions, parents, and other stakeholders. As part of the reforms, discussions are underway about establishing model primary schools in every major panchayat and simplifying digital tools for teachers.
Recently, Director of School Education V Vijay Rama Raju held a detailed discussion with school teachers’ unions regarding the challenges and proposed reforms. The unions raised concerns over the current workload, requesting a reduction in teaching periods from 42 to 32 per week.
The proposal to revoke GO 117 was welcomed by TDP leaders. Former Minister Peetala Sujatha stated that it was a promise made by the coalition parties during elections and she appreciated the prompt decision of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh in that direction. The controversial GO caused chaos among teachers and students over the past few years.
Speaking to TNIE, V Vijay Rama Raju, Director of School Education, said, “The government is focused on implementing alternative methods to strengthen school education. We initiated discussions on the revocation of GO 117 as the majority of teachers’ unions oppose it. We are considering the pros and cons of revoking the GO after consulting all stakeholders.”
He added that the government is committed to restoring a sustainable education framework, aiming to provide quality education through a balanced system. He also stated that the final decision would be taken in a couple of months.
Teachers’ associations across the state welcomed the proposal. Speaking to TNIE, Ch Sravana Kumar, State Organising Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Upadhyaya Sangam, expressed gratitude, saying, “This decision is a relief for teachers and students alike. We appreciate the government’s responsiveness to our concerns. We urge the complete revocation of the GO 117, along with the allocation of headmasters and PDs to all schools, irrespective of strength. We hope further reforms will ease teachers’ burden and improve learning outcomes.”
Kumar also welcomed the government’s initiative of holding regular meetings with union leaders. “The government has committed to discussions with teachers’ unions every Friday for the next two months to address various concerns. Next week’s discussions will focus on teacher transfers and promotions,” he added.
Implement RTE Act effectively: PAAP
The Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) president Malli Reddy Kota Reddy has called for immediate State government intervention to ensure justice for poor and middle-class students by implementing the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009