Andhra Pradesh govt initiates steps to revoke GO 117 from next academic year

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is contemplating to revoke the controversial GO 117, most likely from the next academic year which would be a major relief to students and teachers as the decision stems out of thorough discussions with all stakeholders.

The GO, brought in by the previous YSRC regime, drew widespread criticism for introducing major changes in school education in the State, including class mergers (merging of classes 3, 4 and 5 into high schools from primary schools), adjustments in teacher allocations, 42 teaching periods per week, and a ratio of one teacher per 20 students at the primary level.

The State government plans to withdraw the GO after exploring alternatives through discussions with teachers’ unions, parents, and other stakeholders. As part of the reforms, discussions are underway about establishing model primary schools in every major panchayat and simplifying digital tools for teachers.

Recently, Director of School Education V Vijay Rama Raju held a detailed discussion with school teachers’ unions regarding the challenges and proposed reforms. The unions raised concerns over the current workload, requesting a reduction in teaching periods from 42 to 32 per week.

The proposal to revoke GO 117 was welcomed by TDP leaders. Former Minister Peetala Sujatha stated that it was a promise made by the coalition parties during elections and she appreciated the prompt decision of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh in that direction. The controversial GO caused chaos among teachers and students over the past few years.