ED sleuths raid ex-MP MVV’s residences and offices in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at former YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana’s residences and offices at five locations in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Sources said the ED zonal unit filed a case against the former MP and a few others based on Visakhapatnam police FIRs in connection with grabbing of government land at Yendada village.

The former MP allegedly encroached the land where the government proposed to build houses for orphans and senior citizens. In 2008, the State government gave 12.51 acres of land to Haigreeva Infratech Projects Ltd promoters Ch Jagadeeswarudu and his wife for developing homes for orphans and senior citizens.

As per the Visakhapatnam police FIRs, complainant Jagadeeswarudu stated that in 2020 Satyanarayana of MVV Builders and another builder Gadde Brahmaji forged his and his wife’s signatures that the land parcel concerned was sold to them.

Based on the FIRs by the Visakhapatnam police, the ED filed a case against MVV and others, and made searches at his residences and a few of his real estate partners, and reportedly seized land documents.