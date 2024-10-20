'Have more children': CM Chandrababu Naidu mulling new election law to boost population in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that his government is planning to bring in legislation allowing only those with more than two children to contest local body elections.

The government has recently repealed an earlier legislation that bars people with more than two children from contesting local body elections.

Addressing a gathering in Amaravati, Naidu emphasised the importance of maintaining the demographic dividend beyond 2047, urging people to give up on family planning and have more than two children. He reiterated that the population should be viewed as an asset and not as a burden.

Reflecting on past policies, he acknowledged that he had previously supported population control measures, stating, “The need of that time was different.”

He highlighted a current population growth deficit of 0.4% in the state, with an average growth rate of 1.6%. He cautioned that further declines could lead to a demographic crisis similar to that of Europe, China, and Japan, which are facing aging populations. “We need to increase our population,” he stressed, evoking laughter from the gathering.

This is not the first time Naidu has called for families in South India to have more children. He raised similar concerns during a grama sabha in Konaseema district in August and said that he would bring in legislation that would restrict those with fewer children from running for office.