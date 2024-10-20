Heavy rains likely in parts of Uttarandhra

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are expected at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) on Sunday, with thunderstorms and lightning likely across the State during the same period. Light to moderate rains are also forecast for some areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation over the Central Andaman Sea extends up to 5.8 km above sea level. This system is likely to develop into a low-pressure area over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea by Monday, intensifying into a depression around October 23.

As a result, from October 24 to 26, light to moderate rains are expected in many areas, with isolated heavy rains over NCAP. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, heavy rains were recorded in Nellore and Tirupati districts, with the highest rainfall of 8 cm at Thottambedu in Tirupati, followed by 7 cm in Srikalahasti and Vinjamuru of Nellore district.