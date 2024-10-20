Sea phase of MALABAR 2024 exercise concluded at Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sea phase of MALABAR 2024 concluded at Visakhapatnam on Friday. The latest edition of MALABAR exercise witnessed the participation of warships with their integral helicopters, long-range maritime patrol aircraft, and submarines.

Units participated in complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface, and air warfare.

Major exercises in this year’s edition included surface weapon firings, anti-air shoots, air defence exercises, anti-submarine warfare exercises, extensive operations of shipborne helicopters, seamanship evolutions, including fuelling from tankers, and maritime interdiction operations.

Officials stated that the MALABAR 2024 sea phase serves as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards enhancing understanding, collaboration, and engagement in maritime security as the world grapples with increasingly complex security challenges.

The sea phase culminated with a closing ceremony that included a review of operational aspects of the sea phase and enabled all participating countries: India, the United States, Japan, and Australia to interact and exchange views by sharing experiences and best practices.