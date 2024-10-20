Venkaiah Naidu encourages rural healthcare

VIJAYAWADA: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged doctors to dedicate time to serving the underprivileged in rural areas.

Speaking at the inauguration of a free medical camp organised by the Swarna Bharat Trust (Vijayawada Chapter) in collaboration with Aster Ramesh Hospitals and Akira Eye Hospital at Atkuru in Krishna district, he highlighted the importance of health, balanced lifestyles, and nutritious diets.

Naidu advocated for traditional foods like sorghum, millets, greens, and vegetables, while cautioning against unhealthy Western eating habits, particularly fast foods like pizzas, burgers, and fried items. He emphasized the benefits of home-cooked and organic meals with minimal pesticide use. Naidu also stressed the importance of regular yoga and physical exercise for maintaining both physical and mental well-being. He called on the government to build more playgrounds in schools to encourage sports among students and encouraged people to reconnect with nature. “If we save nature, it will save us,” he said. Additionally, Naidu urged students to use technology and social media wisely, warning against addiction that hampers independent thinking.

The camp provided services such as heart disease checks, diabetes tests, ECG, neurology, orthopedics, eye tests, and more, along with free medicines. Naidu praised the Swarna Bharat Trust for conducting 48 free medical camps that benefited over 15,000 people and pledged continued support for these initiatives. Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatarao commended Naidu’s dedication to public service.