25-year-old woman brain dead under suspicious circumstances

GUNTUR: Under mysterious circumstances, a 25-year-old woman was declared brain dead on Sunday. According to the police, the woman, identified as Madhira Suhana, was a native of Tenali and worked as a nurse at a private hospital in the same town.

Tenali Two Town Circle-Inspector Nissar Bhasha stated that Suhana was allegedly an acquaintance of an accused, Naveen for the past eight years. Naveen has a criminal history, and a history sheet has been opened against him at the Kollipara police station.

On Saturday, Naveen invited Suhana to his birthday party and took her along in a car. After some time, Suhana complained of severe headaches, and Naveen took her to a private hospital and informed her parents. Suhana’s mother arrived at the hospital and asked Naveen to leave, assuring him that she would take care of her daughter. Shortly after, doctors confirmed a blood clot in Suhana’s brain. She was transferred to AIIMS, where doctors declared her brain dead. Later, she was shifted to Guntur GGH.

Meanwhile, Suhana’s mother alleged that Naveen had assaulted her daughter, causing the severe brain injury. Based on her complaint, Tenali Two Town police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.