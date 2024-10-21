Andhra Pradesh government aims to make Amaravati drone capital of India

VIJAYAWADA: The government aims to position the State as the drone capital of the country, emphasised Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation Managing Director Dinesh Kumar. Highlighting the Amaravati Drone Summit-2024, the AP Drone Corporation MD explained that they had taken necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of drone show and cultural events at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada on the evening of October 22.
In an interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Dinesh Kumar revealed that over 1,000 delegates, speakers and exhibitors had registered for the two-day summit and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate the summit at 10 am at CK Conventions in Mangalagiri on October 22.
What is the main goal of the Amaravati Drone Summit-2024?
The State government is striving to position the State as a drone capital of India by hosting the prestigious Amaravati Drone Summit-2024 on October 22 and 23. The summit aims to attract investments and start-ups in drone manufacturing and also creates a platform to foster discussions on the future of drone technology and its applications across various domains of industries.
Who are the participants expected at the summit and what can they expect from the exhibitors?
The two-day national summit will bring together the officials of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, representatives from the defence sector, professors from premier IITs, research scholars, drone manufacturers, software developers, and industry regulators among others. Apart from them, all enthusiasts are welcome to attend the event as the entry is free for all attendees, encouraging enthusiasts to explore the latest solutions and innovations of the drone industry. The summit will feature 40 exhibitors and companies, showcasing diverse applications of drone technology.
What are the key areas of discussion at the summit?
Discussions will focus on the current state of drone technology, future implications, regulatory reforms, and strategies for building a drone ecosystem through innovation hubs, certification agencies, and incentives to attract investments.
What is the role of the State government in the drone sector and its plans to nurture the drone ecosystem?
In line with the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State government is actively involved in the development of a complete drone ecosystem, including manufacturing incentives, regulatory frameworks, innovation hubs and certification agencies and partnerships to position Andhra Pradesh as investors destination. The government intends to provide support to attract the big players of this particular sector and significant investments.
How are drones utilised currently and what role do they have in the future?
Drones are already employed in various government sectors, including hospital mapping, disaster management, and delivery of ration during floods. Their functionality is expanding and the summit aims to explore their future applications, with a focus on how they will become essential in governance and everyday life.
What are the cultural events planned on the evening of October 22?
We have planned many cultural events for that evening, including India’s largest drone show with over 5,000 drones, a fireworks display, feature music, and dance performances and laser show and many more at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada. The drone show will be a visual feast. The grand cultural evening will begin at 4 pm on October 22 on the banks of the Krishna River.
What is the key objective of the drone hackathon, and what are the expected outcomes?
The hackathon aims to generate innovative solutions across nine themes, including agriculture, healthcare, public safety, and disaster management. So far, over 520 participants have registered for the drone hackathon. Apart from commending the winners with cash prizes, the State government plans to partner with them to implement their innovative solutions in real time governance.
What kind of investment opportunities does the summit offer?
While the primary objective is to understand industry needs, the summit is open to investment discussions. Talks with potential investors are ongoing, and opportunities will be announced once finalised.
Is the State government planning to explore opportunities in the drone show market?
Yes, recognising the growing potential for investments in the drone show market, the government is ready to support and collaborate with anyone interested in developing this sector, further boosting the State’s drone ecosystem.