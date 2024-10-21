CM Naidu undermined Disha initiative for women’s safety: YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday strongly criticised the TDP-led NDA government for its ‘failure’ to ensure the safety of women and children in the State.

He alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu undermined the Disha initiative of the previous YSRC regime to ensure the safety of women, which resulted in rise in crimes against women in the State in recent times.

Taking to the social media platform X, the former chief minister cited the Badvel incident, where a minor girl was set ablaze, and described it as a big failure of both the government and the State police. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Highlighting the Disha initiative of the previous YSRC government, the former chief minister said 1.56 crore people downloaded Disha App, and 31,607 women and girls were protected through it. As part of the Disha initiative, the YSRC government had set up 13 POCSO courts, 12 women’s courts, and forensic labs. Public prosecutors were appointed for every district. About 900 bikes and 163 Bolero vehicles were provided to the police to enhance patrolling and ensure the safety of women and children. Additionally, 18 Disha police stations were set up, along with 18 crime management vehicles, all connected to the police command control room, he highlighted.

The weakening of the system in place by Naidu had endangered the safety and security of women in the State, he contended.

The YSRC chief accused the NDA government of misusing the police to target the opposition leaders by foisting false cases against them. This led to deterioration of law and order in the State, he said.