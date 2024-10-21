Coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh on alert as Cyclone Dana brews

VIJAYAWADA: Cyclone Dana, the season’s first tropical storm, is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by October 23. It may take the shape of a severe category storm and move in the northwest direction towards north Odisha and West Bengal coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Subsequently, administrations of all coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh have been put on alert. A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea over the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by Tuesday morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over East Central Bay of Bengal. Heavy rains are likely at isolated places across the State on Monday.

Highest rainfall recorded in Nellore & Kadapa districts

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely across the State on Monday. Light to moderate rains are also forecast for some areas. In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, heavy rains were recorded in Nellore and Kadapa districts, with the highest rainfall of 10 cm at Udayagiri in Nellore district and 7 cm in Kondapuram in Kadapa districts.