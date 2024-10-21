Officials worried as Andhra Pradesh braces for more rains

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Water Resources Department are a worried lot as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains for the State over the next few days.

Under the influence of a low-pressure area being formed in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclone, rainfall is likely in parts of the State.

Officials are concerned as most of the reservoirs in the State are full with the recent rains resulting in heavy inflows.

Any more heavy inflows could be difficult to handle.

Storage levels of reservoirs in the State currently stand at 843.77 TMC as against the gross level of 983.49 TMC. This means that 85.79% of reservoirs in the State are full. At 393.27 TMC, total storage levels stood at 39.99% during the same period last year.

According to real-time data from the Water Resources Department, as of Sunday (October 20), water level in the Srisailam project touched 884.8 feet as against the full reservoir level of 885 feet. Inflows stood at 2,22,641 cusecs, and outflows at 2,49,199 cusecs. As much as 1,67,898 cusecs was released through the spillway.

In the Nagarjuna Sagar Project, water levels stood at 589.8 feet as against FRL of 590.55 feet.