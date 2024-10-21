TDP MLA Akhila Priya’s gestures to opponents raise political heat in Allagadda

KURNOOL: The political scene in Allagadda Assembly constituency, represented by TDP MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya, has once again heated up.

The local politics, which often flare up for one reason or the other, have once again become a headache for the TDP leadership. For whatever reason, Akhila Priya is now facing criticism from both her own TDP and YSRC. Recently, she visited Nandyal Vijaya Dairy, sat in the chairman’s chair, and spoke against the chairman and YSRC leader SV Jagan Mohan Reddy, which angered YSRC activists.

During her visit, she found the portrait of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the chairman’s room. She questioned why the current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s portrait was not placed in the room, insisting that the CM should be respected.

In response, Jagan Mohan Reddy argued that while he respects Naidu as the CM, the dairy is a cooperative institution, not a political organisation, and objected to her interference in the matter.

Interestingly, Jagan Mohan Reddy is the maternal uncle of Akhila Priya. However, a heated exchange between Akhila Priya and Jagan Mohan had gone viral on social media. The conversation, which took place in the office of the dairy chairman, centred around the removal of a portrait of former CM. Notwithstanding objections, followers of Akhila Priya immediately replaced the photo of Jagan with Naidu’s.

Apart from this, Akhila Priya warned AV Subba Reddy, not to set foot in Allagadda, leading to dissent within her party. It is reported that a complaint has been lodged against her with the party leadership, which is said to have taken the matter seriously.

Subba Reddy is also a key leader, and a close follower of Akhila Priya’s father Bhuma Nagi Reddy, but disputes arose between Subba Reddy and Akhila Priya, after the demise of Nagi Reddy. Subba Reddy claimed that he is a native of Allagadda and has his own house there. “Who is she to warn me?” he questioned.