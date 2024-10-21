You are promoting a law that doesn’t exist: Minister Nara Lokesh to YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Hitting back at the YSRC chief for his social media post on the law and order situation in the State, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who never bothered to review the law and order situation in the State, even when hundreds were dying, has no moral right to speak about it.

Taking to social media platform X, he posted in Telugu that during the five-year rule of YSRC, 2,207 women were murdered, and 30,000 went missing. But, Jagan never bothered about it or took stock of the situation. Citing examples of a minor girl’s gangrape in Konaseema district and assault on another girl in Srikakulam, the stabbing of a young woman in Vijayawada, and the rape of another woman near the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli, Lokesh said Jagan as the Chief Minister never bothered to respond.

He said during the YSRC regime, SCs and STs were subjected to the worst kind of atrocities. “You are promoting a law that does not exist. If the Centre sent it back saying that there were flaws in the Disha Act, then it was not taken care of again. In the name of non-existent law, police stations were set up and the app was made to be downloaded,” he pointed out.

Lokesh blamed Jagan for the increasing ganja-related crime in the State and asserted that the NDA government is determined to make Andhra Pradesh ganja free.

Mentioning that 14,770 CCTV cameras were installed between 2014 and 2019, Lokesh said all those were rendered defunct during the YSRC regime. “Today, we are cleaning the muck left by the previous dispensation. We will act tough against the ganja-induced crimes. There will be no compromise on it,” he asserted.