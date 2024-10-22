215.35 million kg of Flue-Cured Virginia tobacco produced in 2023-24 crop season in Andhra

GUNTUR: The 2023-24 crop season has been exceptional for Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco farmers, with production reaching a record high of 215.35 million kgs, announced Tobacco Board Chairman Yashwanth Kumar Chidipothu.

Speaking to the mediapersons on Monday, he highlighted that the increased international demand for Indian FCV tobacco has contributed to both the record production levels and soaring prices. This surge has not only benefited farmers but has also provided a substantial boost to the national economy, generating foreign exchange through exports.

During the 2023-24 season, tobacco exports reached an impressive Rs 12,005.89 crore, with expectations that this figure will be exceeded in 2024-25. As of September 2024, exports valued at Rs 8,243.58 crore have already been recorded.

The auctions for the 2023-24 Andhra Pradesh FCV tobacco crop began on February 29 and concluded on October 14, with over 43,000 farmers earning Rs 6,313 crore. The average price farmers received this season was Rs 288.65 per kilogram, marking an increase of Rs 62.62 from last year’s average of Rs 225.73 per kg. The highest price during this season reached Rs 411 per kg, compared to Rs 289 per kilogram in the previous year.

A total of 38,751 registered tobacco growers benefited from a waiver of penalties for the sale of 76.84 million kg of excess tobacco, amounting to Rs 184 crore. Tobacco Board employees and growers also raised Rs 92.70 lakh for the CMRF to assist cyclone victims in the State.