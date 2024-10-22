Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Diwali bonanza for poor

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for the launch of supplying three gas cylinders for free to the women beneficiaries from October 31, marking the occasion of Deepavali.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave his nod for the scheme that requires an amount of Rs 2,684 crore per year on Monday. Supplying three free gas cylinders is one among the Super Six guarantees announced by the ruling TDP and Jana Sena during the election campaign.
The Chief Minister chaired a meeting with Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and officials of the department along with representatives of Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation at the Secretariat on Monday.
The meeting focused on the guidelines to be adopted to implement the ‘Deepam’ scheme. The Chief Minister asserted, “Despite the precarious financial situation, the State government will move ahead in the implementation of welfare schemes which are highly beneficial to the people, particularly to the poor.” He said that supplying free gas cylinders is a step forward in fulfilling the promises made as part of the ‘Super Six’.
“The ‘Deepam’ scheme, under which free cooking gas cylinders will be supplied to all eligible women in the State, should be implemented transparently from Deepavali,” the Chief Minister said. All the eligible women will get three free cylinders in a year, Naidu said and directed the officials to make arrangements to book the cylinders much in advance, particularly from October 24, as the supply begins on October 31.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a plan to deposit the gas subsidy amount in the bank accounts of beneficiaries within two days after delivering the cylinders.
Asserting that his TDP-led NDA government is committed for the welfare of women, Naidu opined that the money that they had spent till now on gas cylinders can be utilised for other domestic purposes from now on.
The Chief Minister felt that such schemes will certainly help improve the living conditions of the poor. “This is the reason why the State government has decided to go ahead with the scheme despite financial constraints,” he asserted and instructed the officials to ensure flawless implementation of the scheme, leaving no scope for complaints from the beneficiaries.
Civil Supplies Secretary G Veerapandian made a power-point presentation on the execution of the free gas cylinders supply scheme and informed that Centre is providing Rs 25 as subsidy while the retail price of each domestic gas cylinder is Rs 876.
He said that the total additional burden on the State treasury for the coming five years is Rs 13,423 crore, which is Rs 2,684 crore per annum.