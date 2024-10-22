Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Diwali bonanza for poor

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for the launch of supplying three gas cylinders for free to the women beneficiaries from October 31, marking the occasion of Deepavali.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave his nod for the scheme that requires an amount of Rs 2,684 crore per year on Monday. Supplying three free gas cylinders is one among the Super Six guarantees announced by the ruling TDP and Jana Sena during the election campaign.

The Chief Minister chaired a meeting with Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and officials of the department along with representatives of Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation at the Secretariat on Monday.

The meeting focused on the guidelines to be adopted to implement the ‘Deepam’ scheme. The Chief Minister asserted, “Despite the precarious financial situation, the State government will move ahead in the implementation of welfare schemes which are highly beneficial to the people, particularly to the poor.” He said that supplying free gas cylinders is a step forward in fulfilling the promises made as part of the ‘Super Six’.