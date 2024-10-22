Andhra: Union minister Pemmasani Chandra terms PM Awaas scheme transformative

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, announced that decisive steps will be taken to resume construction on houses that have been stalled for the past five years in the State.

He made this statement during the Regional Level Workshop for the Capacity Building Programme on the AWAAS+ 2024 App, part of the PM Awaas Yojana Gramin, held at ITC Hotels on Monday.

Sekhar described the PM Awaas Yojana scheme as transformative, highlighting the AWAAS+ app’s advanced technology and facial recognition capabilities to prevent misuse of the programme. Currently, over 29 lakh house works remain incomplete, in the State with a target of finishing 38 lakh houses across 17 States by the 2024-25 financial year.

He said the PM Jan Man Scheme has allocated over 3.27 lakh houses to vulnerable populations, with 42,000 constructions already completed. This initiative aims to empower beneficiaries, allowing them to take pride in their homes.

Minister for Housing, Information, and Public Relations, Kolusu Parthasarathy, expressed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries secure their own houses within the next five years. He announced an probe into irregularities in housing colony constructions under the YSRC government.