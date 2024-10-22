IT Minister Nara Lokesh seeks Union government’s help to create 20 lakh jobs

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics and Communications Nara Lokesh sought the cooperation of the Union government for the Skill Census, which will be conducted by the State government for the first time in the country. The minister also urged support for skill development plans aimed at providing 20 lakh jobs in the coming five years.

During his Delhi visit on Monday, Lokesh met Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary, National Skill Development Corporation Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari, and gave a presentation on the Skill Census to be taken up by the State government.

Appealing to set up Central Skill Development Centres in the State, the HRD and IT minister expressed willingness to establish the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) and India International Skill Centre (IISC) in Amaravati. He also urged the Union Minister to establish the National Skill Training Institute in the seven acres of land allotted in Visakhapatnam in the past.