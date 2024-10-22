IT Minister Nara Lokesh seeks Union government’s help to create 20 lakh jobs

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics and Communications Nara Lokesh sought the cooperation of the Union government for the Skill Census, which will be conducted by the State government for the first time in the country. The minister also urged support for skill development plans aimed at providing 20 lakh jobs in the coming five years.
During his Delhi visit on Monday, Lokesh met Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary, National Skill Development Corporation Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari, and gave a presentation on the Skill Census to be taken up by the State government.
Appealing to set up Central Skill Development Centres in the State, the HRD and IT minister expressed willingness to establish the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) and India International Skill Centre (IISC) in Amaravati. He also urged the Union Minister to establish the National Skill Training Institute in the seven acres of land allotted in Visakhapatnam in the past.
Later in the day, addressing a meeting with the representatives of Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), headed by ICEA Chairman Pankaj Maheendra, Minister Lokesh explained the steps being taken by the coalition government in detail to transform Andhra Pradesh into an electronics hub with the favourable atmosphere currently. He asserted that the Andhra Pradesh government is not only competing with other States, but also with nations that are excelling in IT and Electronics sectors.
Observing that the State is currently adopting the most industry-friendly policy and an ecosystem that is suitable for all industries, the IT Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is moving forward with the ‘Speed-of-Doing Business’ slogan.
On Sunday night, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and apprised him about the various programmes taken up by the State government. Lokesh elaborated on the schemes introduced by the State govt. Shah assured the Centre’s support to the State in overcoming all hurdles and achieving rapid development. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav also met Amit Shah on Monday.