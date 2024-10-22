'Zero tolerance for criminals', asserts CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that maintaining law and order would remain his government’s top priority, instructing the police department to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against criminals, regardless of their identity or influence.

He attended the Police Commemoration Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada, where he paid tribute to the police martyrs on Monday morning

He announced that the State government would allocate annual funds for police welfare and technological upgrades, with a promise to release at least Rs 20 crore every year for these purposes. “Investing in the police department is equivalent to investing in the State’s future. I have always prioritised the police because maintaining law and order is essential for any progress. Our officers need modern tools and technology to combat crime effectively,” he emphasised.

He expressed his pride in the State for leading the nation in cybercrime investigations and combating online fraud. He also announced plans to construct a permanent police martyrs’ pylon in Amaravati, with future Police Commemoration parades to be held there annually.

The CM said, “I honour the brave police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. I want to assure the police force that I will always stand by those who act with justice and respect the law.”

He emphasised his support for the police personnel who work selflessly to protect public safety and property.

CM Naidu highlighted the vital role the police play in the State’s development. He commended the police force for their tireless efforts, including their swift response to the Budameru flash floods and their management of large-scale events such as the Dasara festival in Vijayawada and the Salakatla Brahmotsavams at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).