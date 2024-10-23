15 CID teams raid eight distilleries in Andhra Pradesh, documents seized

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) conducted inspections at eight distilleries in the State on Tuesday. As many as 15 teams, comprising 30 CID police personnel, carried out the searches and seized documents related to the production and supply of liquor.

The teams were headed by officers of the ranks of additional superintendent of police (ADSP) and deputy superintendent of police.

Sources in the CID said the raids were conducted based on complaints received over the past few years, alleging irregularities at a few liquor manufacturing units, supply of substandard liquor to outlets and sale of liquor through syndicates. In Krishna district, searches were carried out at a bottling unit in Auto Nagar, a private distillery in Davuluru village, a bottling plant operating in a biotech manufacturing unit in Gandepalli, and a beverage unit in Chintala Narava village. The sleuths also inspected distilleries and bottling units at Pedavegi in Eluru, Kasimkota in Anakapalli, Renigunta in Tirupati, Koppavaram in East Godavari, Karakambadi and Thimmasamudram in Chittoor, Old Singarayakonda in Prakasam, and in YSR and Nandyal.

Officials verified records pertaining to procurement of raw material in distilleries.