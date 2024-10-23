Andhra Pradesh govt, Meta ink MoU to improve governance

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday entered into a strategic partnership with Meta Platforms Inc. to revolutionise public service delivery through advanced digital solutions.

The collaboration aims to bring governance to the fingertips of citizens by leveraging Meta’s WhatsApp Business Solution and cutting-edge open-source generative AI technologies like Llama.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics and Communications (ITE & C) Nara Lokesh and Meta India Vice President Sandhya Devanathan at Janpath in New Delhi.

The partnership fulfils a promise made by Lokesh during his Yuva Galam Padayatra to make government services efficient and user-friendly.

Hailing the agreement as a historic milestone in addressing the long-drawn-out processes citizens face in obtaining important certificates, including caste and income documents, Lokesh explained that the partnership with Meta will enable citizens to request and receive certificates digitally through WhatsApp API (Application Programming Interface), thereby eliminating the necessity to navigate multiple government offices.

It helps mitigate risk of document tampering

It also aims to enhance transparency and security by mitigating the risk of document tampering, he added.

Sandhya Devanathan praised the collaboration and noted that leveraging WhatsApp API and cutting-edge open-source generative AI technologies like Llama for government services will streamline access and enhance operational efficiency. The company will extend technical support, including required AI solutions, to facilitate the proper delivery of e-governance. She also highlighted the potential for further expansion into other domains.

Lokesh emphasised that the partnership with Meta represents another significant step in Andhra Pradesh’s digital transformation. With governance coming closer to the people, the cumbersome days of long queues and bureaucratic hurdles are anticipated to become a thing of the past, he remarked.

Key representatives from both Meta and the State government were present during the MoU signing ceremony.