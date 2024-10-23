Andhra Pradesh: Nurse declared brain dead after assault, accused arrested

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, 25-year-old Madhira Sahana, a nurse from Tenali, was declared brain dead after an alleged assault.

Sahana, who had been receiving treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), passed away on Tuesday.

The police arrested the accused, Ragi Naveen, a long-time acquaintance of Sahana, in connection with the assault.

According to the authorities, Sahana had lent Naveen money without her parent’s knowledge, leading to frequent disputes between them.

On October 19, Naveen took her for a drive to discuss their issues. During the conversation, an argument ensued over the borrowed money.

In a fit of rage, Naveen allegedly slammed Sahana’s head into the car hood, causing her to suffer a severe headache.

Sahana lost consciousness and requested to be taken to the hospital. Panicked, Naveen called his friends, and with their help, admitted her to a private hospital in Tenali.

He then misled Sahana’s mother by claiming she had a headache, before fleeing the scene.

Doctors discovered a blood clot in Sahana’s brain, and she was later transferred to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, where she was declared brain dead. Following a complaint from Sahana’s mother, police arrested Naveen on the outskirts of Tenali and presented him in court.

Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar praised Tenali Two Town CI Nissar Bhasha for arresting the accused swiftly.