Bapatla police arrest four in theft case, seize Rs 39.5 lakh

GUNTUR: Bapatla police arrested four individuals involved in a major theft case, recovering Rs 39.5 lakh on Tuesday.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Bapatla Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi revealed details of the incident, which occurred on October 18 at midnight. T Swaroop Kumar, a gold vendor from Guntur, was travelling with his friend to Chennai to purchase new jewellery when they were attacked near Medarametla of Bapatla district.

Four unidentified men robbed Kumar of his money and mobile phone, and then dragged him into their vehicle. After driving around for a while, the assailants left him at the scene, threatening him not to report the crime. Upon receiving Kumar’s complaint, Medarametla police launched an investigation. The accused were identified as D Venkannaswamy (31), P Mahesh (32), T Karthik (28), and P Siva Srinivasarao (26), were residents of Katuru village in Krishna district. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted surprise inspections and arrested the group near NH-16, Addanki.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Venkannaswamy’s mother required a costly kidney transplant.

Struggling to raise the funds, he and his accomplices planned the robbery to split the stolen money.

SP Dudi commended the police team for swiftly apprehending the suspects and recovering the stolen amount.