BJP enrolment drive expands party’s base in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: The BJP has strengthened its base at the grassroots level by enrolling 21.5 lakh new members as part of an extensive Statewide campaign, which commenced on September 2. The party aims to bolster its presence in the State by enrolling 25 lakh members by November 1.

The party’s membership drive follows a successful campaign last year, which saw the enrolment of 28 lakh members, including those from a missed call initiative. The saffron party has completed 18.5 lakh online and 3 lakh offline enrolments this year so far. The party leaders have claimed that they have reached nearly 50% of their target at the booth level across the State.

To ensure the success of the enrolment drive, the BJP conducted workshops, training grassroots office-bearers in the process. Following the completion of the membership drive, the party also plans to hold organisational elections, starting at the mandal level.

The BJP’s electoral performance in the recently concluded general elections indicates its growing influence in the region. The party won three Lok Sabha seats through seat-sharing arrangements with coalition partners Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), and increased its Assembly success by winning eight out of 10 contested seats. Additionally, its vote share has risen from 0.8% in 2019 to over 3.5% in the latest elections, reflecting a strengthening foothold in the State.

As the BJP continues to strengthen its foothold, the establishment of village and mandal committees is seen as a vital step in fostering stronger connections with the community and reinforcing the party’s influence ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

In fact, the BJP has intensified its campaign, as the TDP intends to take up its membership drive soon. BJP leaders have been focusing in urban areas, particularly more on Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Rajahmundry.

“The party has set a membership target of 25 lakh across the State this year, and we are receiving a good response. We have enrolled 21.5 lakh members till date. Leaders have been working at grassroots to strengthen the party. All the leaders, legislators have been actively participating in the enrolment drive,” said Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy, BJP State general secretary.