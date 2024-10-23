CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to develop Andhra as drone hub

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government is committed to develop Andhra Pradesh as the hub for drone technology, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu rolled out the red carpet for investors and pitched himself as the best ambassador for the drone industry.

Naidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the two-day Amaravati Drone Summit at CK Convention in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the summit, Naidu offered 300 acres of land at Orvakal in Kurnool district to the Centre, seeking the establishment of a drone hub. Strategically located near Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Amaravati, he noted, the site aims to position the State at the forefront of India’s drone ecosystem.

Highlighting the transformative potential of drones, especially in agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare, the Chief Minister pointed out that drones were effectively used to deliver food and drinking water to stranded residents during the recent Vijayawada floods. “While other countries use drones for warfare, we will use them for peace and security by monitoring criminal activities and ensuring public safety,” he remarked.

Terming data new wealth, Naidu noted that 400 million TB of data is generated daily. “When combined with AI, this data has the potential to drive innovations that were previously unimaginable,” he opined.