Have more kids to prevent demographic challenges: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again voiced his concerns over the future demographic shift in the country and called on people to have more children.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Amaravati Drone Summit on Tuesday, Naidu highlighted the importance of population management in India and said that South India, being an early adopter of population control measures, must now re-evaluate its strategies.

Citing Europe, China, Russia, and Japan as examples of nations struggling with ageing populations, he opined, “Ageing is becoming a global challenge. If India can manage its population well, it will hold a dominant position globally for hundreds of years.”

On a query about Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s statement on the need for South Indian States to enhance their population, he stressed that southern States must continue reforms while addressing demographic challenges through foresight and collaboration.