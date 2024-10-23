India to get 200 airports in next 20 years: Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced plans to set up more than 200 airports in India in the next 20 years. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, he highlighted the significant growth in airport numbers since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office, with the total rising from 74 to over 150.

Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the expansion of flights and airports will align with passenger demand, expressing optimism that Andhra Pradesh will emerge as a hub for drone technology.

He described the use of drones for emergency services during floods in Vijayawada as a revolutionary step forward in disaster management.

The Union Minister credited the increase in air connectivity in AP to the State’s proactive approach, noting that it is the first State to conduct a drone summit following Delhi. He highlighted the contributions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, recalling his Vision 2020 initiative from 1996, which continues to guide the efficient use of drone technology today.

He praised Chandrababu Naidu as a role model for youth and a personal mentor.

“Chandrababu Naidu will always think about future generations,” Ram Mohan added. He said after his appointment as Union Minister, several CMs approached him seeking new airports for their States, but CM Naidu emphasised airports, connectivity, and drones. He noted that drone technology has expanded across various sectors globally.