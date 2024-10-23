Land dispute claims life of TDP activist in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: A youth was killed over a long-standing land dispute at Nacharampet in Chillakur mandal of Tirupati district. The victim Mallarapu Hari Prasad from Arundhatiwada, was said to be affiliated to the ruling TDP.

Gudur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) VV Ramana Kumar stated that the conflict began when members of Hari Prasad’s faction allegedly damaged the fencing stones on the disputed land.

Tensions escalated on Monday evening when Hari Prasad’s group reportedly attacked the landowner’s house, injuring several people and damaging property.

Despite attempts for mediation between the two factions by local leaders, the violence continued. On Tuesday morning, while Hari Prasad and his relative Ch Katayya were sleeping at their house in Arundhatiwada, assailants from the rival group allegedly set their house on fire by pouring petrol on it.

When Hari Prasad attempted to escape, he was stabbed to death, while Katayya managed to escape unharmed.

The attackers were accused of being led by YSRC leader Katta Ramachandra Reddy, along with Dumpala Madhu and their supporters from Harijanawada. Several others were injured in the clashes, heightening tensions between the two groups.

The additional police force from Gudur was sent to Nacharampet to control the situation and prevent further clashes, the DSP said. A case has been registered and investigation is on.