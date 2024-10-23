Andhra Pradesh

OCTOPUS conducts mock drill at Dwaraka Tirumala temple

The aim of the mock drill, which began in the early hours, was to prevent terrorist attacks and ensure safety of devotees.
Octopus performs mock drill at Dwaraka Tirumala temple
Octopus performs mock drill at Dwaraka Tirumala temple Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: OCTOPUS (Organisation For Counter Terrorist Operations) personnel carried out a mock drills at the Dwaraka Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

OCTOPUS Additional SP Rajareddy and DSP NV Ramana and Bhimadolu CI UG Wilson. The aim of the mock drill, which began in the early hours, was to prevent terrorist attacks and ensure safety of devotees.

DSP Ramana said OCTOPUS conducted the mock drill in coordination with other departments for capacity building and to cut down on response time in case of adverse situations.

Thousands of devotees offer prayers at the Dwaraka Tirumala temple, which is located 70 km from Rajamahendravaram. which is popularly known as Chinna Tirupati.

mock drill
OCTOPUS
Dwaraka Tirumala

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com