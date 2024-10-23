Raise awareness on safety to prevent road accidents: Palnadu Collector

GUNTUR: Outlining the measures needed to reduce the number of road accidents in the district, Palnadu District Collector P Arun Babu instructed the engineering department officials to identify black spots and increase security measures.

He observed that the number of road accidents can be reduced only by increasing awareness among the public and encouraging them to follow road safety regulations.

During a meeting held with District SP K Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday, the Collector instructed the officials to erect danger signs and diversion boards on national highways. Further, he directed the police and transport department officials to increase vigil and conduct drunk and drive inspections frequently and file cases. Awareness programmes on road safety regulations should be held for youngsters and students at educational institutions, he said.

The Collector directed officials to prepare proposals for road widening, and lightning and send them to the State government. The SP elaborated on the measures being taken to prevent ganja menace in the district. Additional SP Santhosh, Palnadu DRO Vinayakam, revenue divisional officers and others were present.